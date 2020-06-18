Edgar Wright to adapt kidnapping thriller The Chain for the big screen

Baby Driver and Shaun of the Dead filmmaker Edgar Wright is set to direct a film adaptation of Adrian McKinty's 2019 novel The Chain for Universal Pictures, EW has confirmed.

The thriller concerns a ransom scheme in which parents are tasked with taking a child hostage in order for their own kid to be released. Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) is writing the script. Working Title’s Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan will produce alongside Nira Park and Wright, who will produce for their Complete Fiction banner, and Shane Salerno will also produce.

Wright's other previous credits include Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and The World's End. He is currently finishing up Last Night in Soho, a London-set psychological thriller starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Matt Smith. Last month, it was announced that the movie's release date was moving from September of this year to April 23, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.. Wright is also directing a documentary about the pop duo Sparks.

The news about Wright's latest project was first reported by Deadline.