Edgar Wright to direct ghost tale Stage 13

EW has confirmed that Baby Driver filmmaker Edgar Wright will develop, direct, and executive produce the ghost tale Stage 13 for Amblin Partners. The film is based on the short story by former Saturday Night Live writer Simon Rich and concerns a silent film-era actress who has haunted the backlot of a studio for decades. After a struggling director meets the ghost, they find an unexpected kinship and team to make their mark on the world.

Stage 13 is one of several upcoming projects by Wright. Last month, it was announced that the Baby Driver filmmaker is set to direct an adaptation of Adrian McKinty's 2019 novel The Chain for Universal Pictures. The thriller concerns a ransom scheme in which parents are tasked with taking a child hostage in order for their own kid to be released.

Wright is currently finishing up Last Night in Soho, a London-set psychological thriller starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Matt Smith. In June, it was announced that the movie's release date was moving from September of this year to April 23, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Wright is also directing a documentary about the pop duo Sparks.

Most recently Wright took part in a 10th anniversary charity table read for his film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World alongside Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ellen Wong, Jason Schwartzman, and Chris Evans, among others.