Edgar Wright to direct new version of Stephen King's The Running Man

The Baby Driver filmmaker will tackle the sci-fi tale about a lethal TV show.

By Clark Collis
February 19, 2021 at 04:40 PM EST
Edgar Wright has chased down his next movie project.

The Baby Driver filmmaker is on board to develop and direct a new adaptation of Stephen King's science-fiction novel The Running Man for Paramount Pictures, EW has confirmed.

King's book, which he wrote under the pen name Richard Bachman, concerns a game show in which contestants are pursued by killers. The novel was previously adapted into a 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The story for the new Running Man will be co-written by Wright and Michael Bacall, with whom Wright previously collaborated on the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Bacall will pen the script.

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon will produce through Genre Films, alongside Wright's longtime producer Nira Park, of Complete Fiction.

King gave Wright a boost early in his career by praising the director's 2004 film Shaun of the Dead, describing the horror-comedy as "a 10 on the fun meter and destined to be a cult classic."

Wright's documentary The Sparks Brothers, about the band Sparks, recently premiered to acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival. His next feature film, a horror-thriller called Last Night in Soho, is set for release in October.

Wright's involvement in the new Running Man was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

