Edgar Wright to direct new version of Stephen King's The Running Man

Edgar Wright has chased down his next movie project.

The Baby Driver filmmaker is on board to develop and direct a new adaptation of Stephen King's science-fiction novel The Running Man for Paramount Pictures, EW has confirmed.

King's book, which he wrote under the pen name Richard Bachman, concerns a game show in which contestants are pursued by killers. The novel was previously adapted into a 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The story for the new Running Man will be co-written by Wright and Michael Bacall, with whom Wright previously collaborated on the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Bacall will pen the script.

Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon will produce through Genre Films, alongside Wright's longtime producer Nira Park, of Complete Fiction.

King gave Wright a boost early in his career by praising the director's 2004 film Shaun of the Dead, describing the horror-comedy as "a 10 on the fun meter and destined to be a cult classic."

Wright's documentary The Sparks Brothers, about the band Sparks, recently premiered to acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival. His next feature film, a horror-thriller called Last Night in Soho, is set for release in October.

