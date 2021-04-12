Social media isn't for everyone. Sid Straw is proof of that.

Veep star Tony Hale stars as an accidental Elizabeth Banks cyber stalker in EW's exclusive new trailer for Eat Wheaties!, written and directed by Scott Abramovitch.

The film is based on author Michael Kun's 2003 novel, but there have been some changes. For one, the source material is called The Locklear Letters about how the unexceptional Sid tries to rekindle a friendship with his college classmate Heather Locklear by sending a letter asking for an autograph. The movie now focuses on Banks and incorporates the age of social media.

After becoming the co-chair of his college reunion, Sid joins Facebook, through which he tries reaching out to his old classmate, Banks. Messages he posts on her fan pages go viral, which leads to Sid losing his job and getting banned from the reunion. He then hires an inexperienced lawyer (Paul Walter Hauser) to help clear his name.

After making the film festival rounds in 2020, Eat Wheaties! will now open in theaters and on demand April 30 from Screen Media.

Watch the trailer above.