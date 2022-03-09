Dylan O'Brien shares why he's not going to be part of Teen Wolf the Movie
Although Teen Wolf the Movie has already announced a number of returning faces from the MTV series, sadly, it seems Dylan O'Brien's Stiles Stilinski won't be part of the new Paramount+ project.
In a new interview with Variety, O'Brien — who was in and out for the series' final season — explained why he chose not to be part of the film, which revealed a good chunk of its cast in February.
"It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it," O'Brien told Variety. "The show couldn't be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast. We didn't really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out. Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there. I wish them well and I'm going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f--king kicks ass, but I'm not going to be in it."
It's a devastating blow for Teen Wolf fans. Not only is Stiles Scott's (Tyler Posey) best friend, but he and Lydia (Holland Roden) are one of the series' biggest couples. Plus, he's just the best.
Viacom reps didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.
For more, read the original interview at Variety.
