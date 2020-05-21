Watch Dylan O'Brien and Sarah Ramos flawlessly recreate iconic The Social Network scene

The Social Network type Movie

You better lawyer up, asshole, because Dylan O'Brien and Sarah Ramos just flawlessly recreated an iconic scene from The Social Network — and they deserve all the praise you’ve got.

The Teen Wolf alum and Parenthood alum are out here proving that quality content can still be made while in lockdown due to the global pandemic, and this might be the most impressive showing of self-taping we've seen yet.

With O'Brien playing Andrew Garfield's role of Eduardo Saverin in his most emotionally intense moment of the movie and Ramos pulling double duty as Jesse Eisenberg's Mark Zuckerberg and Justin Timberlake's Sean Parker, you'll hardly be able to tell the difference between this recreation and the original scene (which Ramos oh-so-helpfully tweeted out for comparison).

Check out the full scene below now, and be prepared to all of a sudden crave a rewatch of the 2010 classic:

This recreation is just the latest in a series Ramos is putting out on her Instagram, from music videos to scenes to TV shows like The Hills and more. Check them all out here.

