Dylan O'Brien knows his movie Flashback is weird and he loves it

Reliving a night from high school isn't an appealing thought for many people. It's certainly not an appealing thought for Fred (Dylan O'Brien), and yet it's something he has to do.

Flashback follows Fred, now an adult, as he remembers a girl he went to school with. Only, no one knows what happened to her. So, Fred and his friends dive into their past and try to piece together what happened on the night they all took a drug called mercury. From there what happens is anyone's guess. "You'll never know until you watch the movie and even when you watch the movie, there's a really good chance that you don't know what just happened," star Dylan O'Brien says.

He found the film during what he calls a "dormant time in my career" and was instantly intrigued. "I very much personally connected with it at the time," says O'Brien. "One of the first things I said to [director] Chris [MacBride] was, 'I am this guy right now in my life. I'm going through such similar things.' It read like a really interesting spin on a quarter-life crisis and a unique way to do it that lends itself to some weird visuals."

As much as O'Brien loves the film, he understands that not everyone is going to agree. "The one thing that can be guaranteed is that no one's going to see the movie and be like, 'Yeah, that's exactly what that looked like,'" he says. "If anything, they're going to be like, 'What the absolute f--- is going on?' Which is kind of cool, and some people it will really resonate with, and some people will be like, 'I have no idea what happened, that pissed me off.'"

And he's okay with that. "It's one of those movies that doesn't get made unless people are drawn to it," he continues. "The fact that we all were definitely means something and means there will be people that see the same thing that we all did when we first read the script. It's an original, weird, long-winding journey using this drug as a device to explore the emotional themes and patterns of one's life."

Flashback is out now.