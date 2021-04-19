Dwayne Johnson's daughter prefers Aquaman to her dad, and Jason Momoa had the perfect response

Maui may be one of the most powerful island gods, but according to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Tia Giana, he's not as cool as Aquaman.

Johnson recently shared a message on Instagram celebrating his daughter Tia Giana's third birthday, explaining "now that she's finally starting to understand daddy is Maui from MOANA, she has one very important question — daddy, do you know Aquaman?"

Dwayne Johnson; Aquaman Dwayne Johnson, left, and Jason Momoa in 'Aquaman.' | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage; Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

Later, he posted a video of the two watching Momoa on screen, where Johnson asked who was cooler. He captioned it with, "She didn't even wait til I finished the question before answering definitively, 'Aquaman!'"

The love fest continued throughout the day, with Johnson posting a photo of Tia with a Aquaman action figure and a drawing that she'd asked for because "she insisted Aquaman join us for breakfast." The actor took mock offense to his daughter's newfound obsession with a character that's not him, joking "Black Adam's gonna hand out a fresh Aqua Ass Whuppin' if this disrespect keeps up."

Jason Momoa, who plays the DC superhero, responded to the initial birthday post and added his well wishes along with some cute emojis. But knowing that Tia probably wouldn't be content with just an Instagram reply, he went one step further and sent over some personal birthday wishes to Johnson's daughter in a special video message. Johnson recorded his daughter watching the video along with her sister Jasmine, where Momoa promises the girls that they can play and go rock climbing and surfing.

"I'm sorry I couldn't be there but I love you and tell your papa that I love him too," Momoa says. After the video ended, Johnson caught Tia dancing around excitedly, clearly delighted with the attention from her favorite superhero. And it seems that her happiness is helping dad get over his "jealousy."

Johnson captioned his video with a thank you message to Momoa, sharing how grateful he was that he could help make his daughter's day.

"I love you back, uso, and this kind of stuff will ALWAYS be the best part of our fame," he wrote. "You epitomize one of my favorite quotes, 'It's nice to be important but it's more important to be nice.' Thanks for having my back—I'll always have yours."

Momoa responded that it was an "honour" and that "we do it for our babies, for the next generation."