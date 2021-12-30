Johnson didn't appreciate how Diesel brought up his children and the death of Paul Walker.

Vin Diesel's plea to Dwayne Johnson over Instagram won't convince the actor known as The Rock to return to the Fast & Furious franchise. In fact, Johnson sees it as Diesel's brand of "manipulation."

The Red Notice and Black Adam star addressed Diesel's lengthy Instagram post from November in which the Dominic Toretto actor of Fast & Furious implored his "little brother Dwayne" to come back as the character Hobbs for Fast & Furious 10.

"I was very surprised by Vin's recent post," Johnson told CNN. "This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem."

Fast Five Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson in 'Fast Five' | Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Johnson confirmed in July during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he wouldn't return for F9 and the 10th installment of the franchise. Part of the reason is his feud with Diesel that has spilled into the public spotlight, beginning with Johnson's Instagram post in 2016 calling unnamed male costars "candy asses" after working on The Fate of the Furious.

Diesel's plea to Johnson to return began with, "The time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10." He brought up his children, writing how they refer to Johnson as "Uncle Dwayne," as well as Paul Walker, their Fast costar who died in 2013.

"I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo," Diesel wrote. "I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can't be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny."

"Vin's recent public post was an example of his manipulation," Johnson told CNN. "I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace."

Johnson called it "unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters," but sent his well wishes to his former costars.

A representative for Diesel didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

