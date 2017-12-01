Dwayne Johnson is a rock star in front of photographer Art Streiber’s camera
Art Streiber for EW
Prop stylist Anthony Altomare is a big fan of Dwayne (and also operates the set fan)
Art Streiber for EW
Dwayne introduces his social media team to Dwanta Claus
Art Streiber for EW
Rockin’ around the Christmas tree, literally
Art Streiber for EW
Photographer Art Streiber adjusts Dwanta Claus’ pom-pom
Art Streiber for EW
Crafty elves made a Rockin’ Christmas tree angel topper
Art Streiber for EW
Dwayne carries the whole production
Art Streiber for EW
Photographer Art Streiber shows Dwayne a new exercise called The Grinch Sled Lift Deadlift
Art Streiber for EW
It’s always sleeveless sweater weather if you are The Rock
Art Streiber for EW
Santa Couture options
Art Streiber for EW
Is The Rock’s stocking filled with candy or coal?
Art Streiber for EW
This Cover is Alive!
Art Streiber for EW
1 of 13
