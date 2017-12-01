Behind the scenes of Dwayne Johnson's festive EW cover shoot

Michele Romero
December 01, 2017 at 12:00 PM EST
Dwayne Johnson is a rock star in front of photographer Art Streiber’s camera
Art Streiber for EW
Prop stylist Anthony Altomare is a big fan of Dwayne (and also operates the set fan)
Art Streiber for EW
Dwayne introduces his social media team to Dwanta Claus
Art Streiber for EW
Rockin’ around the Christmas tree, literally
Art Streiber for EW
Photographer Art Streiber adjusts Dwanta Claus’ pom-pom
Art Streiber for EW
Crafty elves made a Rockin’ Christmas tree angel topper
Art Streiber for EW
Dwayne carries the whole production
Art Streiber for EW
RYOT's Nigel Tierney demonstrates the LifeVR technology featured on EW's cover 
Art Streiber for EW
Photographer Art Streiber shows Dwayne a new exercise called The Grinch Sled Lift Deadlift
Art Streiber for EW
It’s always sleeveless sweater weather if you are The Rock
Art Streiber for EW
Santa Couture options
Art Streiber for EW
Is The Rock’s stocking filled with candy or coal?
Art Streiber for EW
<p>To see Dwayne Johnson come to life in exclusive augmented reality video, just do the following:</p> <p><strong>1.</strong> On your smartphone or tablet: Download the free <a href="http://interactives.time.com/lifevr/?utm_source=time.com&amp;utm_medium=email&amp;utm_medium=email&amp;utm_medium=email&amp;utm_medium=email&amp;utm_campaign=the-goods&amp;utm_campaign=life-vr&amp;utm_campaign=politics&amp;utm_campaign=parents&amp;utm_content=2017111419pm&amp;utm_content=2017111419pm&amp;utm_content=2017111419pm&amp;utm_content=2017111419pm&amp;xid=newsletter-the-goods%3Futm_source%3Dtime.com&amp;xid=newsletter-lifevr%3Futm_source%3Dtime.com&amp;xid=newsletter-politics%3Futm_source%3Dtime.com&amp;xid=newsletter-parents">LIFE VR</a> app for <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/id1145044328">iOS</a>&nbsp;or <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.timeinc.life.lifevr">Android</a>.</p> <p><strong>2.</strong> Tap the &ldquo;Enable AR&rdquo; tab.</p> <p><strong>3.</strong> Hold your phone/tablet in camera mode over the cover. Wait a second and&hellip; voila! Instant Rock!</p> <p><strong>4.</strong> Do the same for select photos in our cover story, which will be on stands Friday.</p> <p>&nbsp;</p> <p>To read more about Dwayne Johnson, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or <a href="http://backissues.ew.com/storefront/subscribe-to-entertainment-weekly/link/1044977.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">buy it here</a>. Don&rsquo;t forget to <a href="https://subscription.ew.com/storefront/subscribe-to-entertainment-weekly/link/1042096.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">subscribe</a> for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.</p>
