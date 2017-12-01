To see Dwayne Johnson come to life in exclusive augmented reality video, just do the following:

1. On your smartphone or tablet: Download the free LIFE VR app for iOS or Android.

2. Tap the “Enable AR” tab.

3. Hold your phone/tablet in camera mode over the cover. Wait a second and… voila! Instant Rock!

4. Do the same for select photos in our cover story, which will be on stands Friday.

To read more about Dwayne Johnson, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.