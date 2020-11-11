Dwayne Johnson producing Scorpion King reboot at Universal

The Scorpion King type Movie

Dwayne Johnson is going back to where it all began — no, not WWE.

The actor will produce a new Scorpion King movie at Universal through his Seven Bucks Productions company, EW has confirmed, reviving the character that first launched him to big-screen stardom. While the lead role will be recast, Johnson could potentially appear in the film in another capacity. Oscar-nominated writer Jonathan Herman (Straight Outta Compton) will pen the script, with Seven Bucks' Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia also producing.

Johnson first appeared as the Egyptian warrior Mathayus, also known as the Scorpion King, in 2001's The Mummy Returns. The villainous character received his own spin-off film the next year, marking Johnson's first leading role. The prequel followed the character's origin story and rise to power, and grossed more than $178 million, propelling Johnson to leading-man status.

"The Scorpion King was my very first role ever on the silver screen and I'm honored and excited to reimagine and deliver this cool mythology to a whole new generation," the actor said in a statement. "I wouldn't have had the career I'm lucky enough to have had it not been for The Scorpion King and I'm thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can help create those same opportunities for other hard-working actors today. I believe Jonathan Herman will put in the hard work to deliver a fantastic script for our global audience."

Unlike the original film, the reboot will reportedly be a "contemporary" take set in more recent times. Further plot details are scarce at the moment.

The ever-busy Johnson has numerous projects currently in the works, including DC's Black Adam movie, the Netflix action film Red Notice, and an NBC series, Young Rock, based on his life. (Could that series cover the production of The Scorpion King? We smell crossover potential!)

