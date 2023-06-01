"Despite us having our differences, me and Vin, we've been like brothers for years," Johnson says.

Dwayne Johnson starring in new Fast & Furious film: 'Vin and I put all the past behind us'

Luke Hobbs is officially back — and in a much bigger way than Fast & Furious fans ever expected.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced on Thursday that, after appearing in the Fast X mid-credits scene, he's returning to the franchise for an all-new movie centered on his character, Luke Hobbs. EW has confirmed that the untitled Fast & Furious film is not a sequel to Fast & Furious presents: Hobbs & Shaw or another spin-off, but rather a continuation of Fast X that will serve as a bridge into Fast X: Part II.

Dwayne Johnson Fast & Furious 8 - 2017 Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs in the 'Fast & Furious' franchise | Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

"Just tapping in with you guys and delivering some information — some long-awaited information," Johnson says in a video posted to Twitter. "I am 100 percent confirming to you guys around the world that yes, it is true: Hobbs is back in the Fast & Furious franchise."

The actor then refers to the highly publicized behind-the-scenes drama between him and Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel that all began with Johnson's Instagram post in 2016 calling unnamed male costars "candy asses" after working on The Fate of the Furious, and spiraled from there. It later came out that these remarks were directed at Diesel. The two continued to trade loaded comments back and forth in several interviews, and ultimately Johnson said he'd never return to the franchise.

Now, Johnson announces they've finally laid their issues to rest. "Despite us having our differences, me and Vin, we've been like brothers for years," he says. "You just think about the future, you just think about plans that are much bigger than ourselves. Those bigger plans are the North Star."

This new Fast & Furious film is not to be confused with the upcoming Fast X: Part II, nor does it provide any further indication on when the franchise will officially end. The film is based on a screenplay by frequent Fast & Furious collaborator Chris Morgan. Johnson will serve as a producer alongside Diesel, Morgan, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Neal Moritz.

