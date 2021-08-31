Dwayne Johnson is astounded by cop who went viral for looking like his twin: 'Oh s---!'

An Alabama police officer is enjoying some newfound fame, thanks to the fact he bears more than a striking resemblance to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

On Monday, the twitter account BleacherReport posted a side-by-side of Johnson and Eric Fields, a patrol lieutenant with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office who shares Johnson's specific looks. The tweet quickly went viral, and it didn't take long for The Rock to reach out to his doppelgänger.

"Oh s---! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler," Johnson wrote, quote-tweeting BleacherReport and hashtagging Fields' name along with some appropriate emojis. "Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we'll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your 'Rock stories' because I KNOW you got 'em!"

Fields, for his part, responded to his lookalike in the most "Dwayne Johnson" way possible — by posting a photo of himself holding a bottle of Johnson's signature tequila and writing, "Thanks brother & cheers."

Fields, who has worked in the Morgan County Sheriff's Office for 17 years, is used to people seeing the resemblance.

"I've been called The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child. I go along with it. It's humorous. It's flattering. It could be worse people, I guess," he admitted in a recent interview with AL.com, adding that even his wife buys him Johnson's merchandise.

But it was a recent Facebook post from the sheriff's office where Fields posed with a local Wal-mart worker (and fan of Johnson) that made the world sit up and take notice — and led to the viral tweet that caught the real Rock's attention.

Johnson recently released the long-awaited Jungle Cruise movie with Emily Blunt, which is now getting a sequel. Perhaps Fields gets called to a movie set to be Johnson's stunt double — or even just his drinking buddy.