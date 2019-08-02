Every Dwayne Johnson movie, ranked

It took a very fast five seconds for me to decide what No. 1 would be. Confession: I’ve seen Fast Five approximately 100 times. And that’s for good reason considering it’s the greatest action movie of all time (yeah, I said it). The fifth Fast & Furious film was a game-changer for the franchise, shitfting away from street racing, uniting the previous casts, and bringing in new blood with Johnson’s Luke Hobbs, who gets an epic introduction. And the last third is must watch with a Johnson and Diesel showdown, a safe destroying the streets of Rio de Janiero, and the “Danza Kuduro” tuned closing montage.