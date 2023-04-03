Dwayne Johnson is developing a live-action reimagining of Moana for Disney

Auli'I Cravalho, who voiced the titular princess in the 2016 animation, will executive produce.

Dwayne Johnson and Moana costar Auli'I Cravalho are setting sail for a live-action reimagining of the 2016 animated film.

Johnson shared in a video message from the picturesque shores of Hawaii that the live-action film is in development over at Disney. The wrestler-turned-franchise titan, who voiced the mighty demigod Maui, will produce alongside Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Cravalho, who voiced the titular adventurous teen, will executive produce alongside Scott Sheldon.

As with its animated predecessor, the live-action movie will celebrate the islands, communities, and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path, according to the synopsis. Casting details, including who will succeed Cravalho, are not yet available.

"I'm deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen," Johnson said in a statement. "This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me."

Auli'I Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson as Moana and Maui Auli'I Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson as Moana and Maui | Credit: Disney

Reflecting on the sweeping impact of Moana, Cravalho added, "She has had such a profound impact on how we think of Disney princesses. Moana's strength and perseverance are inspiring — to audiences around the world, to me and to everyone who helped bring her to life. I'm looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way."

Set on the fictional island of Motunui, the original film follows the strong-willed Moana, daughter of the chief of a coastal village, as she embarks on a pilgrimage across the ocean to return a mystical relic to a goddess in order to save her people. Jemaine Clement, Alan Tudyk, Nicole Scherzinger, and Temuera Morrison also lent their voices to the feature, which featured original music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina.

