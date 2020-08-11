Dwayne Johnson is still the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, coronavirus be damned

Even with a global pandemic hitting pause on the Hollywood infrastructure, Dwayne Johnson is still the highest-paid actor this year.

Johnson topped Forbes' list of the highest-earning male stars, published Tuesday. A chunk of his $87.5 million income comes courtesy of the big check he earned from Netflix's Red Notice, which also stars Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot and Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds. Johnson, who topped the list for the second year in a row, also has a successful Under Armour line called Project Rock.

According to Forbes, which analyzed the period from June 1, 2019-June 1, 2020 to calculate the list, Netflix put money in the pockets of multiple actors on the top 10 list. Reynolds, with Red Notice and 6 Underground, came in second with $71.5 million; Mark Wahlberg, with Spenser Confidential, came in third with $58 million; Ben Affleck, with The Last Thing He Wanted, came in fourth with $55 million; and Vin Diesel, having produced Netflix's animated Fast & Furious series, came in fifth with $54 million.

The remaining five include Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in sixth with $48.5 million, Lin-Manuel Miranda (known for virtually everything under the sun) in seventh with $45.5 million, Bad Boys For Life star Will Smith in eighth with $44.5 million, Uncut Gems star Adam Sandler in ninth with $41 million, and international martial arts star Jackie Chan in 10th with $40 million.

A number of projects once set for 2020 have since been bumped to 2021, including Johnson's Jungle Cruise.