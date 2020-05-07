Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt circling superhero couple movie Ball and Chain

Jungle Cruise costars are in talks to reteam for the comic book adaptation

Before their Disney-fied Jungle Cruise sets sail next year, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are already in talks to reteam for another cinematic thrill ride.

EW has confirmed the on-screen power duo is in talks to reunite for the upcoming superhero movie Ball and Chain, an adaptation of Scott Lobdell and Alé Garza's 1999 graphic novel series of the same name.

Deadline first reported news of the pair's potential casting in the film, which will likely follow the books' plot about Edgar and Mallory Bulson, a married couple on the verge of divorce until a mysterious meteor endows them with extraterrestrial powers that only work when they're together.

Emily V. Gordon — nominated for an Oscar for co-penning the script to 2017's The Big Sick with Kumail Nanjiani — wrote the film's script, with longtime Johnson collaborator Kevin Misher (The Scorpion King, The Rundown) producing alongside Johnson, Blunt, and Dany and Hiram Garcia.

Deadline further indicates several studios are bidding for the unfilmed project, though Netflix has emerged as a likely frontrunner. Representatives for Netflix did not provide EW with clarification on the streaming giant's alleged involvement with Ball and Chain.

Jungle Cruise — Johnson and Blunt's first on-screen pairing — was originally slated to hit theaters on July 24 of this year, though the ongoing coronavirus pandemic led the studio to reschedule the blockbuster to July 30, 2021.

