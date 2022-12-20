Dwayne Johnson says Black Adam won't be in 'first chapter' of James Gunn-led DC Universe

"However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."

Another day, another shakeup in the DC film universe.

Black Adam star and producer Dwayne Johnson says that after talking with newly minted DC Studios co-chief James Gunn, his character "will not be in their first chapter" but it's possible he'll return down the line.

"James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling," Johnson wrote in a statement Tuesday. "However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."

He shared that he had no hard feelings on the matter, though, writing of Gunn, "James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It's no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG."

"These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens," he continued. "After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make Black Adam, I'm very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide. I will always look back on the fan reaction to Black Adam with tremendous gratitude, humility, and love."

Johnson ended his note by thanking fans and promising to always listen to them with his pursuits, and wished everyone happy holidays.

Gunn himself shared Johnson's statement on his own Twitter account, adding, "Love [Johnson] & I'm always excited to see what he & Seven Bucks do next. Can't wait to collaborate soon."

The news is the latest in a deluge of changes — and reactions to those changes — that have sprung up in the wake of Gunn and producer Peter Safran taking over as co-chairs of DC Films.

Just yesterday, Gunn called out "uproarious and unkind" reactions to the new plans for DC Entertainment, which include a new Superman film without star Henry Cavill in the leading role. Additionally, a story from The Hollywood Reporter alleged DC was not going forward with Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 and the status of Gadot's future as the character was therefore still up in the air.

Gunn responded to a person in the comment section of his Instagram post on Monday who claimed that he and Safran made "the move to boot [Henry] Cavill and [Gal] Gadot," which "doesn't inspire confidence" in the future of the DC Universe. Gunn said in response, "I'm not sure where you're getting that we 'booted' Gal." He didn't provide further elaboration.

In his lengthy statement on Monday, Gunn assured fans that "disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions." "One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least," he wrote. "Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind."

A sequel for Black Adam had not officially been announced, but the first film did include a hint at possible future plans with a mid-credits scene featuring Cavill's now-cancelled return as Superman.

