Dwayne Johnson shares training update for 'passion project' Black Adam

Image zoom Mike Marsland/WireImage

Dwayne Johnson is hitting the gym with a very specific goal in mind: changing the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe. Johnson, who will take the lead in Black Adam, shared a photo on social media from a training session on Saturday.

"The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change," he captioned the black and white photo via Instagram. "Training and prep for #BlackAdam has been a grind but this passion project outweighs the sacrifices. Truth, justice and the Black Adam way."

The shot features a photo of fellow fitness buff Arnold Schwarzenegger in the background, who is also pumping iron. And even though Johnson is now a bonafide movie star, his past as a professional is never too far behind. He's wearing a tank top featuring his trademark Brahma Bull.

Johnson has been keeping fans updated with his training since January.

Johnson will portray the Shazam! supervillain Black Adam, a character created by Otto Binder and C. C. Beck who made his comic book debut in Dec. 1945, in both the standalone Black Adam film and the Shazam! sequel.

“This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together,” Johnson said previously. “I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way.”

The film will begin shooting in July and is slated to be released on Dec. 21, 2021.

Related content: