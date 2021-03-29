Dwayne Johnson reveals Black Adam release date moving to summer 2022

Black Adam type Movie genre Superhero

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been trying to get Black Adam off the ground since 2008, and while fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the film, there is now a date in sight.

Black Adam is officially set to come out on July 29, 2022, after being previously slated for December of this year. The Rock, who will play the antihero, announced the news via a takeover in Times Square on Sunday.

"The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change," he can be heard saying off-camera.

Less than a week ago, Johnson revealed that Black Adam was a few weeks away from starting production. The new release now puts it between DC's The Batman in March and The Flash in November. The new date also puts it in a position to arrive in theaters as opposed to streaming. Disney's fifth Indiana Jones film will premiere the same weekend.

Directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam will mark Johnson's debut as the DC character, who, in the comics, is both Shazam's enemy and an antihero attempting to redeem himself. Also set to feature in the film are Noah Centineo (as Atom Smasher), Quintessa Swindell (as Cyclone), Aldis Hodge (as Hawkman), and Pierce Brosnan (as Dr. Fate), plus Sarah Shahi and Marwan Kenzari in unrevealed roles.

Check out the new release date art, below:

black adam DC dwayne johnson Image zoom Black Adam poster | Credit: Warner Bros.

