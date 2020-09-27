Dwayne Johnson throws support behind Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for 2020 election

The road to the 2020 election continues to heat up as Dwayne Johnson makes his first public political endorsement in favor of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Long rumored to be a republican, Johnson took to social media to express support of the democrat party candidates for president and vice president while confirming he's a moderate.

"As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past," Johnson says in a tweet. "In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing Joe Biden & Kamala Harris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT. We must ALL VOTE: https://bit.ly/DJVote2020"

The former WWE-superstar-turned-movie-star released a video message explaining how his endorsement comes approximately five weeks from "arguably the most critical election our country has seen in decades" because he hopes to "push this political conversation just a little bit more."

"This is something that I've certainly not done in the past, so I'm gonna go big," he says of his lack of political involvement in the past. "You guys know me, if I go, I go big!"

He also explains he came to his decision after having a discussion with both Biden and Harris about a number of important issues.

Watch his video announcement, including a conversation with Biden and Harris, in full above.