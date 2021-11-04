The Hollywood A-lister says all his productions will be switching to rubber guns from here on out.

Dwayne Johnson has pledged to take action after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western Rust that rocked the Hollywood industry.

The actor spoke with Variety on the red carpet for his new movie Red Notice, for which he handled firearms, and vowed to switch to rubber guns on all his productions moving forward.

"I can't speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions — any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce — we won't use real guns at all," he said. "We're going to switch over to rubber guns, and we're going to take care of it in post[-production]. We're not going to worry about the dollars; we won't worry about what it costs."

Dwayne Johnson Dwayne Johnson at the world premiere of 'Red Notice' | Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Hutchins and the director of Rust, Joel Souza, were accidentally shot during a rehearsal when actor Alec Baldwin discharged what he allegedly thought was an unloaded prop gun on the set in New Mexico. Souza survived his injuries but Hutchins succumbed to her wounds after being airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Johnson said he got on the phone with his team at Seven Bucks Productions shortly after hearing of this tragedy.

"I love the movie business," Johnson continued. "There are safety protocols and measures that we have always taken in the movie business and we take very seriously, and these sets are safe sets, and we're proud of that. But accidents do happen. And when something like this happens of this magnitude, [that is] this heartbreaking, I think the most prudent thing and the smartest thing to do is just pause for a second and really re-examine how you're going to move forward and how we're going to work together. Any movie we do that Seven Bucks does with any studio, the rule is we're not going to use real guns. That's it."

Authorities are continuing to investigate the situation surrounding Hutchins' death, and production on Rust was halted indefinitely.

Other members of the industry have spoken out since the incident, vowing to make changes.

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke made "a simple, easy pledge" on social media in Hutchins' memory. "No more guns with blanks on any of my sets ever. We'll use VFX muzzle flashes. Who's with me?" he tweeted.

EW also earlier reported that the team behind ABC police drama The Rookie has since banned "live" weapons on set.

"The tragic events in New Mexico yesterday have shaken us all, and our hearts go out to the friends and family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza," showrunner Alexi Hawley wrote to his staff in a memo. "There will be no more 'live' weapons on the show. The safety our cast and crew is too important. Any risk is too much risk."

