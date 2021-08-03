The actor and his Jungle Cruise costar Emily Blunt fielded a batch of absurd internet questions, including one about his abs, which he injured in a wrestling match.

Jungle Cruise type Movie genre Adventure

Dwayne Johnson's abs have found themselves between a rock and a hard place.

In a hilarious new video in which they engage with the most popular online searches tied to their names, the wrestler-turned-actor and his Jungle Cruise costar Emily Blunt revisit a painful memory from the 49-year-old's past in the ring while discussing the internet's obsession with his admittedly imperfect abs.

"All these Instagram fitness models have these incredible six-, eight-, 12-, 24-pack stomachs. I've got, like, a five-and-a-half pack, sometimes a four-and-a-half-pack!" Johnson says with a laugh. "But the problem was, which a lot of people don't know, in a wrestling match, I tore the top of my quad off my pelvis... It caused a chain reaction and it tore my abdomen wall. I had to do a triple hernia emergency surgery for [three tears]. So, they're not perfect abs!"

Blunt later playfully grills the internet for daring to question the Rock's physique: "It's not his fault, guys... what's wrong with your abs! Where are your abs, you know!?"

Regardless of fans' feelings about Johnson's body, he and Blunt flexed mighty box office muscle over the weekend, with their Jungle Cruise blockbuster — an action-adventure tale set in a rainforest locale inspired by the Disney Parks boat ride attraction of the same name — pulling in $90 million globally between theatrical ticket sales and Disney+ Premiere Access viewings.

Watch Johnson and Blunt discuss the most popular internet searches about them in the video above.

