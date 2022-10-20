Talk about a family affair!

Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk.

The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling artist who lives at home with his ailing, larger-than-life dad, Bill (Dustin). After a double meet-cute in a church parking lot, Sam falls for a local woman, Kate (Fisk), at the same time that Bill falls for her mom, Tina (Spacek).

But it's not all smooth sailing for the new lovers. According to the film's official synopsis, the father-son and mother-daughter duo "must confront their past in order to make their new love work for the future."

Sam & Kate is a bit of a family affair behind the cameras as well, with Amy Adams serving as executive producer and her husband Darren Le Gallo writing and making his directorial debut.

It's not the first time Hoffman and Spacek have worked with their kids either. Jake had small roles in his father's films Hook, I Heart Huckabees, and Rain Man, among others. And Fisk joined her mother in projects like Castle Rock, The Long Walk Home, Trading Mom, and Hard Promises.

Sam & Kate releases on Nov. 11 in theaters and Nov. 18 on VOD. Watch the full heartwarming trailer above.

Sam & Kate 'Sam & Kate' | Credit: Vertical