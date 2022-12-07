Lions and tigers and Owlbears — oh my!

A new making-of book for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves showcases some behind-the-scenes art of key sequences from the forthcoming film (due in March), including a notable setting from the popular role-playing game and an Owlbear.

EW can exclusively reveal four pieces of concept art from the upcoming movie, straight out of The Art and Making of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the official companion book written by author Eleni Roussos.

One concept piece features sketches of a sequence involving a druid by the name of Doric, one of the central characters of this fantasy epic played by It and Sharp Objects actress Sophia Lillis. Doric uses her wild shape ability to disguise herself as a horse, but she soon takes to the offensive by changing from equestrian shape to an Owlbear, a familiar creature from the D&D player's Monster Manual.

Dungeons and Dragons Honor Among Thieves Doric (Sophia Lillis) wild shapes from a horse to an Owlbear in 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.' | Credit: Penguin Random House

Dungeons and Dragons Honor Among Thieves An Owlbear rampages in this concept art illustration for 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.' | Credit: Penguin Random House

Another sketch shows early renderings of a moment that goes down in a maze, a game put on by Forge Fitzwilliam (Hugh Grant). The troupe — including Doric, Chris Pine's rocker bard Edgin Darvis, Michelle Rodriguez's barbarian Holga Kilgor, and Justice Smith's wizard Simon — traverse the maze, which is filled with all manner of dangerous creatures.

Holga comes across one such entity, a Mimic, a beast that lures unsuspecting victims by looking like a treasure chest.

Dungeons and Dragons Honor Among Thieves Holga (Michelle Rodriguez) grapples with a Mimic in a sketch for 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.' | Credit: Penguin Random House

Elsewhere, the art book reveals concept art for Icewind Dale, a location from D&D. Located in the northern region of the land of Faerûn, Icewind Dale is an arctic tundra of frigid winds and ice storms.

Dungeons and Dragons Honor Among Thieves 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' takes viewers to Icewind Dale, as seen in this piece of concept art for the film. | Credit: Penguin Random House

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, follows Edgin and his band of unlikely adventurers who partake in a high-stakes heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things take a horrible turn.

A new behind-the-scenes featurette released earlier this week spotlights the Red Wizard, one of the main antagonists of this adventure.

"This is just big, fun movie-making," Pine says in the sneak peek.

"It's about finding your own hero within, and each character has their own version of that journey," Rodriguez says.

The Art and Making of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will feature more behind-the-scenes looks at the film, complete with interviews with the cast and crew, and a foreword by Goldstein and Daley.

Dungeons and Dragons Honor Among Thieves 'The Art and Making of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' gets an official cover. | Credit: Penguin Random House

The title will hit book shelves starting April 4, 2023. Pre-orders are currently available through publisher Penguin Random House.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is scheduled for theaters March 31, 2023.

