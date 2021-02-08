Dungeons & Dragons movie taps Michelle Rodriguez and Detective Pikachu's Justice Smith

A Fast & Furious star has joined the cast of the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie at Paramount and eOne. Funny enough, we're not talking about D&D enthusiast Vin Diesel.

Michelle Rodriguez and Detective Pikachu star Justice Smith have joined the film's cast, which already includes Chris Pine, EW has learned. Unless Diesel is somehow secretly involved, he's probably going to be jealous of his Letty buddy.

This also means the movie version of the classic fantasy role-playing game is finally, steadily moving along after years of development. Game Night directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are directing the movie, and they also wrote the latest version of the script, which is based on a previous draft by Michael Gilio.

It's not currently know whether the movie is a straight-up fantasy adventure similar to the 2000 D&D movie with Jeremy Irons and Thora Birch, or if it involves Rodriguez & co. sitting around a table for a game night that turns into a Jumanji situation. Either way, we're game.

Rodriguez was glimpsed on Sunday during the Super Bowl in the new sneak peek of F9, which is currently slated for a May 28 release. After appearing in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Smith will also be returning for the third installment of the latest Jurassic trilogy, Dominion.

