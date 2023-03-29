Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, and their costars explain the role K-Y Jelly played in their fantasy film.

Hugh Grant wants his Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves costar Chris Pine to talk about the onions in the movie. Pine isn't paying attention. Sitting with his fellow actors for EW's latest edition of Around the Table, the star, who plays a bard by the name of Edgin in the movie, is listing off some of the familiar creatures players of the popular role-playing game can expect to see on screen.

He lists off Owlbears, Mimics, Gelatinous Cubes, and even makes a nod to the '80s D&D television show — but no onions.

"Onions?" asks Justice Smith, who plays the sorcerer Simon.

"What are the things you leave in the film? ... Clues," Grant says.

Smith and Michelle Rodriguez say it together as they burst into laughter during Pine's response: "Easter eggs!"

The main players of the D&D film have clearly bonded off screen, which reflects what audiences will get on screen when seeing Honor Among Thieves in theaters starting this weekend. In short, easy camaraderie and plenty of hijinks.

In the film, Pine's Edgin and his barbarian bestie Holga (Rodriguez) bust out of prison after serving years for a dungeon heist gone wrong, setting them on a cross-country quest to reunite with Edgin's daughter, Kira (Chloe Coleman). Along the way, they link up with a motley crew of misfits, including Grant's Forge, an old acquaintance of the crew who swindled his way to be the Lord of Neverwinter. There's also Sophia Lillis' Doric, an eco-warrior druid, and Regé-Jean Page's Xenk, a paladin who does not traffic in colloquialisms.

And then there's the K-Y Jelly, which the cast say played a big part in bringing this movie to life. Page points to a scene involving a fish that had swallowed a baby Tabaxi (a species of cat-like humanoids). "To make it appear as slimy as it was, it was covered in K-Y Jelly," the actor says.

The others had their own run-in with the lube brand. "All of us were covered in K-Y Jelly at one point," Smith notes.

"Gelatinous Cube day!" Rodriguez adds.

