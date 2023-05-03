Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) has to show he's got what it takes to lead the Fremen against the emperor.

Can you hear that rumble in the distance? The trailer for Dune: Part Two is finally here, and it's brought a whole new look at the legendary sandworms of Arrakis.

2021's Dune ended with Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) joining up with the desert-dwelling Fremen, the native inhabitants of Arrakis whom Paul believes can help him get revenge against the villains of House Harkonnen. But in order to gain their allegiance, Paul needs to integrate himself into the Fremen culture — and one of their biggest rites of passage is riding a sandworm.

In the trailer, we see Fremen leader Stilgar (Javier Bardem) and Paul's literal dream girl Chani (Zendaya) prepare him for this massive undertaking.

DUNE: PART TWO Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in 'Dune: Part Two.' | Credit: Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

"Don't try to impress anyone," Stilgar advises. "You're brave, we all know that. Be simple, be direct. Nothing fancy."

And yet, Stilgar and the other Fremen do look pretty impressed as Paul uses the traditional hooks to hang onto the sandworm's massive hide. Though Chani was dismissive towards Paul at the end of the first film, she now seems enamored with the man who will become Muad'Dib.

"You will never lose me, Paul Atreides," she says.

Florence Pugh in 'Dune: Part Two' Florence Pugh in 'Dune: Part Two' | Credit: Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

The trailer also introduces us to the new faces of Dune: Part Two. We finally get a good look at the emperor's daughter, Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh). Though Irulan is a powerful meta-presence in Frank Herbert's original novel — every chapter begins with a quote from her — she doesn't actually appear as a character until the climax, thus the reason director Denis Villeneuve and company held her back.

"What if Paul Atreides were still alive?" Irulan asks during the trailer.

The Harkonnens have an answer for that question, and his name is Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler). The character only appears in black-and-white during the trailer, perhaps because we're seeing Paul's psychic visions of his rival. Feyd-Rautha is an accomplished fighter, and we see him battling someone else in gladiatorial combat.

Austin Butler in 'Dune: Part Two' Austin Butler in 'Dune: Part Two' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

As the young scions of rival houses Harkonnen and Atreides, Feyd-Rautha and Paul are destined for a confrontation, and it looks as if the two of them are squaring up at sunset at the end of the trailer.

"May thy knife chip and shatter," Paul tells his opponent, echoing the Fremen pledge said to him by Jamis (Babs Olusanmokun) during their climactic battle at the end of the first film. Sandworms aren't just for riding, after all; their teeth also make incredibly sharp knives.

Dune: Part Two is set to hit theaters on Nov. 3. Watch the full trailer above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: