The future isn't always what it seems

As the Kwisatz Haderach, Paul has visions of the future — but they're not always literal. Recall that in the first film, Paul repeatedly foresaw friendly advice from Fremen warrior Jamis (Babs Olusanmokun), who promised to "show [him] the ways of the desert." When they actually met, Paul killed Jamis in a duel, which allowed him to be accepted into Fremen society and learn the ways of the desert.

Similarly, Paul had a vision of fighting alongside Fremen warriors, but in this trailer we see the scene recreated with Chani in his place. It sure seems she will be as integral to the struggle against the Harkonnens and the corrupt emperor as Paul himself.