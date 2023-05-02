See evil Austin Butler and his sleek bald dome in the Dune: Part Two teaser

Ready to see what Austin Butler looks like as a bald man in space?

Last week, attendees of CinemaCon in Las Vegas got to see early footage from Dune: Part Two, and the internet was quickly abuzz with news about Butler's visual transformation for the highly-anticipated sci-fi sequel. The Oscar-nominated Elvis actor is set to play the villainous Feyd-Rautha, and he'll be as pale and hairless as his fellow Harkonnens, Stellan Skarsgård and Dave Bautista.

See it for yourself above in the teaser, which serves to summon tomorrow's full trailer in much the same way that thumpers are used to attract Dune's signature sandworms. Wednesday's trailer should show us more of what's in store for Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) in Dune: Part Two.

Dune Part 2 Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha in 'Dune: Part Two' teaser | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

The first Dune ended with Paul and his mother (Rebecca Ferguson) joining up with the desert-dwelling Fremen after their noble family's holdings were destroyed by the combined forces of House Harkonnen and the Padishah Emperor. Paul believes the Fremen's strength could help him get revenge on the Harkonnens, but he hasn't yet encountered Feyd-Rautha, a young prince who might pose a bigger threat than either Skarsgard's scheming Baron or Bautista's raging Rabban.

In director Denis Villeneuve's two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic novel, the Harkonnens are hairless as a signifier of their relationship to nature. While the Fremen live in harmony with the desert, the Harkonnens "telegraph the abuse of mankind over the environment," production designer Patrice Vermette told EW in 2021.

Dune: Part Two is set to hit theaters on Nov. 3. Check out the first poster below.

Dune Part 2 movie poster Timothée Chalamet, and Zendaya on the first poster for 'Dune: Part Two.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

