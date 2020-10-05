Denis Villeneuve's new Dune film reportedly delayed until 2021
Dune fans will need to wait a little longer for the sleeper to awaken; the time is not yet right for the arrival of the Kwisatz Haderach.
The year of COVID-19 has not been kind to movies, and now Dune joins the long list of anticipated films whose release dates have been pushed back due to the global pandemic. The Denis Villeneuve-directed Dune is now moving its release date to next year, according to reports published Monday. Per Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be rescheduled for October 2021.
Representatives for Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This is the latest adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal 1965 sci-fi novel about intergalactic political struggles between rival noble families that strands one such family on a harsh desert planet that is the source of both horror (the already-inhospitable wasteland features giant monstrous sandworms) and treasure (a special spice called melange, which makes interstellar travel possible, is only found amongst those dunes). The new Dune sports a starry cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, and more.
Dune was initially reported for a release date of Dec. 18, 2020, but when the much-anticipated first trailer finally dropped in September, it came without a release date. The news comes on the heels of two other major films reshuffling in the wake of the ongoing pandemic — the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die initially delayed from April to November, was rescheduled again last week for April 2021, with the latest Fast & Furious entry then moving back a month to May 2021.
News of the Dune date shift was first reported by Collider.
