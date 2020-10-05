Denis Villeneuve's new Dune film reportedly delayed until 2021

Dune fans will need to wait a little longer for the sleeper to awaken; the time is not yet right for the arrival of the Kwisatz Haderach.

Representatives for Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is the latest adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal 1965 sci-fi novel about intergalactic political struggles between rival noble families that strands one such family on a harsh desert planet that is the source of both horror (the already-inhospitable wasteland features giant monstrous sandworms) and treasure (a special spice called melange, which makes interstellar travel possible, is only found amongst those dunes). The new Dune sports a starry cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, and more.

Dune was initially reported for a release date of Dec. 18, 2020, but when the much-anticipated first trailer finally dropped in September, it came without a release date. The news comes on the heels of two other major films reshuffling in the wake of the ongoing pandemic — the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die initially delayed from April to November, was rescheduled again last week for April 2021, with the latest Fast & Furious entry then moving back a month to May 2021.

News of the Dune date shift was first reported by Collider.

