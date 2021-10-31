Dune continues box office reign for second weekend in a row
Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic continued its successful run at the box office.
There's nothing that can stop Dune. Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic topped the box office for the second week in a row with a weekend gross of $15.53 million, bringing its two-week North American total to $69.4 million.
Adapted from Frank Herbert's classic 1965 novel and starring a cast that includes Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Stellan Skarsgård, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, and Dave Bautista, Dune held the number one spot at the box office among recent release holdovers Halloween Kills and No Time to Die.
Blumhouse's latest installment in the Halloween franchise held steady in second place with $8.5 million, bringing its total to $85.63 million, while Daniel Craig's final Bond outing stayed steady in the number three spot with $7.8 million.
Rounding out the top 5 was Funimation's My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission which opened with $6.4 million. Based on the My Hero Academia manga, the animated superhero film is the third film in the series by Kōhei Horikoshi. In fifth place, Venom: Let There Be Carnage showed its staying power with $5.75 million.
The weekend's other new debuts rounded out the top ten. Antlers, starring Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons, bowed in sixth place with $4.16 million while Edgar Wright's psychological thriller Last Night In Soho also took in $4.16 million for seventh place.
The final spots included Ron's Gone Wrong ($3.82 million), The Addams Family 2 ($3.26 million) and The French Dispatch ($2.75 million).
