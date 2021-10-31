Dune continues box office reign for second weekend in a row

There's nothing that can stop Dune. Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic topped the box office for the second week in a row with a weekend gross of $15.53 million, bringing its two-week North American total to $69.4 million.

Blumhouse's latest installment in the Halloween franchise held steady in second place with $8.5 million, bringing its total to $85.63 million, while Daniel Craig's final Bond outing stayed steady in the number three spot with $7.8 million.

Rounding out the top 5 was Funimation's My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission which opened with $6.4 million. Based on the My Hero Academia manga, the animated superhero film is the third film in the series by Kōhei Horikoshi. In fifth place, Venom: Let There Be Carnage showed its staying power with $5.75 million.

The weekend's other new debuts rounded out the top ten. Antlers, starring Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons, bowed in sixth place with $4.16 million while Edgar Wright's psychological thriller Last Night In Soho also took in $4.16 million for seventh place.

The final spots included Ron's Gone Wrong ($3.82 million), The Addams Family 2 ($3.26 million) and The French Dispatch ($2.75 million).