Dua Lipa has 'New Rules' for Hollywood: She's gonna be in movies now

No, you did not "Hallucinate." Pop star and queen of the quarantine-stream Dua Lipa is "Levitating" on over to Tinseltown to act in her first movie.

The Future Nostalgia singer, 25, will also provide original music for the movie's title track and score.

It's unclear what role Ms. Lipa will be playing, but we Dua know that Argylle is based on author Ellie Conway's soon-to-be-published novel about the world's greatest spy — who for some reason is not Dua Lipa — getting caught up in a global adventure.

"When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming's books of the 50s," Vaughn, who's directing Argylle, said in a statement in reference to the novels that inspired the James Bond movie franchise. "This is going to reinvent the spy genre." He has Dua, so of course it's going to reinvent the spy genre.