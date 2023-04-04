See Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Helen Mirren, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, and more join Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in new character posters for Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie just moved a bunch of Hollywood figures into action.

The highly anticipated blockbuster starring Margot Robbie as the titular, iconic doll has added pop superstar Dua Lipa — in her first major acting role — to its cast, with the British "Don't Start Now" singer transforming into a mermaid doll in one of 24 character posters released Tuesday.

The film will seemingly take a satirical look at the storied line of dolls, as the first teaser trailer for the film referenced Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey and included dazzling choreography.

Barbie Barbie | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

"People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't,'" Robbie told British Vogue of the film, while Ferrell told The Wall Street Journal that the project would "comment on male patriarchy and women in society."

See 24 new character posters from the upcoming Barbie movie below, before the movie hits theaters on July 21.

Barbie character posters Margot Robbie in 'Barbie.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Margot Robbie

Barbie character posters Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Ryan Gosling

Barbie character posters Dua Lipa in 'Barbie.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Dua Lipa

Barbie character posters Will Ferrell in 'Barbie.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Will Ferrell

Barbie character posters America Ferrera in 'Barbie.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

America Ferrera

Barbie character posters Issa Rae in 'Barbie.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Issa Rae

Barbie character posters Simu Liu in 'Barbie.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Simu Liu

Barbie character posters Kate McKinnon in 'Barbie.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Kate McKinnon

Barbie character posters Helen Mirren in 'Barbie.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Helen Mirren

Barbie character posters Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Michael Cera

Barbie character posters Ncuti Gatwa in 'Barbie.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Ncuti Gatwa

Barbie character posters Emma Mackey in 'Barbie.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Emma Mackey

Barbie character posters Alexandra Shipp in 'Barbie.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Alexandra Shipp

Barbie character posters Kingsley Ben-Adir in 'Barbie.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Barbie character posters Hari Nef in 'Barbie.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Hari Nef

Barbie character posters Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Ariana Greenblatt

Barbie character posters Emerald Fennell in 'Barbie.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Emerald Fennell

Barbie character posters Nicola Coughlan in 'Barbie.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Nicola Coughlan

Barbie character posters Ritu Arya in 'Barbie.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Ritu Arya

Barbie character posters Jamie Demetriou in 'Barbie.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Jamie Demetriou

Barbie character posters Scott Evans in 'Barbie.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Scott Evans

Barbie character posters Connor Swindells in 'Barbie.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Connor Swindells

Barbie character posters Ana Cruz Kayne in 'Barbie.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Ana Cruz Kayne

Barbie character posters Sharon Rooney in 'Barbie.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Sharon Rooney

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: