Margot Robbie's Barbie movie reveals 24 wild character posters, reveals Dua Lipa's Mermaid Barbie

See Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Helen Mirren, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, and more join Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in new character posters for Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie.
By Joey Nolfi April 04, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT
Advertisement

Barbie (2023 movie)

Show More
type
  • Movie
genre

Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie just moved a bunch of Hollywood figures into action.

The highly anticipated blockbuster starring Margot Robbie as the titular, iconic doll has added pop superstar Dua Lipa — in her first major acting role — to its cast, with the British "Don't Start Now" singer transforming into a mermaid doll in one of 24 character posters released Tuesday.

Alongside the singer, new images of Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, Michael Cera, upcoming Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa, and narrator Helen Mirren also debuted as part of the photo set alongside an additional shot of Robbie's leading man, Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the film.

The film will seemingly take a satirical look at the storied line of dolls, as the first teaser trailer for the film referenced  Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey and included dazzling choreography.

Barbie
| Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

"People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't,'" Robbie told British Vogue of the film, while Ferrell told The Wall Street Journal that the project would "comment on male patriarchy and women in society."

See 24 new character posters from the upcoming Barbie movie below, before the movie hits theaters on July 21.

Margot Robbie in 'Barbie.'
| Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Margot Robbie

Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie.'
| Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Ryan Gosling

Dua Lipa in 'Barbie.'
| Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Dua Lipa

Will Ferrell in 'Barbie.'
| Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Will Ferrell

America Ferrera in 'Barbie.'
| Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

America Ferrera

Issa Rae in 'Barbie.'
| Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Issa Rae

Simu Liu in 'Barbie.'
| Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Simu Liu

Kate McKinnon in 'Barbie.'
| Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Kate McKinnon

Helen Mirren in 'Barbie.'
| Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Helen Mirren

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Michael Cera

Ncuti Gatwa in 'Barbie.'
| Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Ncuti Gatwa

Emma Mackey in 'Barbie.'
| Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Emma Mackey

Alexandra Shipp in 'Barbie.'
| Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Alexandra Shipp

Kingsley Ben-Adir in 'Barbie.'
| Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Hari Nef in 'Barbie.'
| Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Hari Nef

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Ariana Greenblatt

Emerald Fennell in 'Barbie.'
| Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Emerald Fennell

Nicola Coughlan in 'Barbie.'
| Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Nicola Coughlan

Ritu Arya in 'Barbie.'
| Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Ritu Arya

Jamie Demetriou in 'Barbie.'
| Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Jamie Demetriou

Scott Evans in 'Barbie.'
| Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Scott Evans

Connor Swindells in 'Barbie.'
| Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Connor Swindells

Ana Cruz Kayne in 'Barbie.'
| Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Ana Cruz Kayne

Sharon Rooney in 'Barbie.'
| Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Sharon Rooney

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Barbie (2023 movie)

Margot Robbie stars as the titular doll in this romantic comedy based on the eponymous toy by Mattel. 

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com