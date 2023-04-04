Margot Robbie's Barbie movie reveals 24 wild character posters, reveals Dua Lipa's Mermaid Barbie
Barbie (2023 movie)
- Movie
Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie just moved a bunch of Hollywood figures into action.
The highly anticipated blockbuster starring Margot Robbie as the titular, iconic doll has added pop superstar Dua Lipa — in her first major acting role — to its cast, with the British "Don't Start Now" singer transforming into a mermaid doll in one of 24 character posters released Tuesday.
Alongside the singer, new images of Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, Michael Cera, upcoming Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa, and narrator Helen Mirren also debuted as part of the photo set alongside an additional shot of Robbie's leading man, Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the film.
The film will seemingly take a satirical look at the storied line of dolls, as the first teaser trailer for the film referenced Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey and included dazzling choreography.
"People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't,'" Robbie told British Vogue of the film, while Ferrell told The Wall Street Journal that the project would "comment on male patriarchy and women in society."
See 24 new character posters from the upcoming Barbie movie below, before the movie hits theaters on July 21.
Margot Robbie
Ryan Gosling
Dua Lipa
Will Ferrell
America Ferrera
Issa Rae
Simu Liu
Kate McKinnon
Helen Mirren
Michael Cera
Ncuti Gatwa
Emma Mackey
Alexandra Shipp
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Hari Nef
Ariana Greenblatt
Emerald Fennell
Nicola Coughlan
Ritu Arya
Jamie Demetriou
Scott Evans
Connor Swindells
Ana Cruz Kayne
Sharon Rooney
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
- Everything we know so far about Margot Robbie's Barbie
- Margot Robbie recalls 'dying on the inside' when viral Barbie photos were taken
- Greta Gerwig thought that Barbie could be a 'career-ender' before filming: 'It was terrifying'
- Ryan Gosling is a real-life Ken doll with abs in first character photo from Barbie movie
Margot Robbie stars as the titular doll in this romantic comedy based on the eponymous toy by Mattel.
|type
|
|genre
|mpaa
|
Comments