Drew Barrymore surprising Allison Williams as M3GAN will haunt your dreams

Say hello to DR3W.

Drew Barrymore recently channeled the killer doll from M3GAN to welcome the film's star Allison Williams to her daytime talk show, and the results may haunt you for the rest of your days. In a preview from Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the host dons M3GAN's signature dress and blond hair and showcases her ability to run like a quadruped.

"The No. 1 rule if you are a true M3GAN is, can you run on all fours?" Williams asks Barrymore, who replies in her best doll-like voice, "Well, I don't know, you programmed me, but let's see if I can." (Watch the video above to find out for yourself.)

Drew Barrymore and Allison Williams on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' Drew Barrymore and Allison Williams on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' | Credit: The Drew Barrymore Show

Barrymore also recreated the doll's viral dance backstage to commemorate M3GAN's takeover of the show.

Directed by Gerard Johnstone and released earlier this month, M3GAN centers on an A.I. doll that becomes sentient and begins murderously protecting its human companion. Williams, who plays the roboticist behind the android terror, previously told EW it was a "really easy decision" to sign on for the film, citing the appeal of Johnstone's vision and Akela Cooper's script.

She also recalled a challenging shoot. "I don't want to give away any of the magic of how she's achieved, but getting M3GAN on screen was really difficult," Williams said. "It kind of brought us all together because it required the collaboration of the full crew."

She added, "It was certainly a unique performative experience for me, playing scenes with M3GAN. I don't know that I'll ever have that experience again."

M3GAN has proved to be a box office hit, grossing $125 million at the worldwide box office on a modest $12 million budget, and Williams is set to reprise her role in a sequel announced last week.