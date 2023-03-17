Pop… went our hearts after Grant made fun of Barrymore's less-than-stellar crooning in the 2007 rom-com.

Drew Barrymore ain't singing the blues over her Music and Lyrics costar Hugh Grant's recent critique of her questionable vocals.

The actress reacted to Grant's comments by posting a video on Instagram in which she sings a snippet of "Way Back Into Love," the pair's sweet duet from the romantic comedy.

"Oh Hugh… bert. Hubert," Barrymore teased following her performance on Thursday. "That's for you."

In the video's caption, she added, "#SingForHughGrant JOIN ME!"

Earlier this week, Grant was asked during a Wired Autocomplete Interview with his Dungeons & Dragons costars Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez if he was really singing in the 2007 movie, in which his character tries to craft the perfect pop song with help from budding lyricist Sophie (Barrymore).

"I'm auto-tuned beyond belief. Actually, that's not true, I'm auto-tuned a bit but not as much as some," Grant said. "Drew Barrymore was in that film with me, and I don't think she'd mind me saying her singing is just horrendous. I've heard dogs bark better than she sings."

Grant's Dragons castmates seemed stunned by his revelation and started laughing, with Rodriguez exclaiming, "Oh snap!"

In Grant's defense, his review of Barrymore's vocal abilities wasn't entirely negative. "Having said that, once they tuned her up, she sounded way better than me," he added. "She's got heart and voice and rock & roll, whereas I sounded like Julie Andrews, and I'm meant to be kind of rock & roll as well."

This isn't the only awkward interview Grant has had recently. While attending the Oscars on Sunday, he engaged in a rather bumpy conversation with pre-show champagne-carpet host Ashley Graham in which he sidestepped or brushed off nearly all of her questions, joking, for example, that his outfit was a "suit" made by "my tailor."

