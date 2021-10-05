Have you ever wondered what Casey Becker would be doing if she had survived Scream? Well, Drew Barrymore has answered it.

The actress who played Casey re-shared a 2020 video from her talk show's social media account that shows her wearing her iconic blonde wig and walking down the street. She suddenly gets a text from Scream's killer, Ghostface. (After all, it's no longer 1995, which means it's no longer a time of corded phones.)

Drew Barrymore Drew Barrymore revisits Casey from "Scream." | Credit: Drew Barrymore/Twitter

"Casey," he writes, adding a few ghost emojis. "It's that time of year... where I have to kill you!!!"

Barrymore looks at her phone and ignores him. He continues to text her, asking her to "please pick up" and saying "I come in peace" complete with smiley faces. As she walks down the street, he pokes his head out from a door behind her and complains, "Stop GHOSTING me!!!"

Last year, Barrymore explained that she fought to have her iconic Scream character Casey Becker die in the first few minutes of the movie because "in the horror film genre, my biggest pet peeve was that I always knew the main character was going to be slugging through at the end, but was going to creak by and make it."

SCREAM Drew Barrymore in 'Scream.' | Credit: Everett Collection

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence are directing the film, the first not to be helmed by original director Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015 as a result of a brain tumor.

The fifth Scream movie will be released Jan. 14, 2022. Watch Barrymore's video above.

