Drew Barrymore is open to the (far-fetched) idea her Scream character could have survived

Hold the phone: Drew Barrymore is hinting that her iconic Scream character might actually be alive after all this time.

The daytime TV show host unforgettably starred as one of Ghostface's very first kills, Casey Becker, in the original 1996 film. While celebrating the box office success of Scream VI on her show Wednesday, Barrymore was asked by pal Ross Matthews about making a potential return to the fictional town of Woodsboro, Calif.

"I asked you if maybe your character, maybe, survived," he said. "You know, doctors can do amazing things! And you said, maybe there's a chance she did survive. So, does this make you want to bring her back for Scream VII?"

Drew Barrymore in 'Scream' Drew Barrymore in 'Scream' | Credit: Everett Collection

"It's funny. I've never thought of it this way, but I'm pretty sure a C-section is comparable to what happened to her," Barrymore replied. "Like, literally. And I'm here! I'm fine! So, maybe Casey Becker will be okay."

"Okay, who's buying their tickets for Scream VII you guys?" Matthews enthusiastically asked the audience. "Let's make it happen!"

To which Barrymore teased, "With good writing, you can make anything happen."

It would be hard — but certainly not impossible — to explain just how Casey might have survived being stabbed in the heart and disemboweled by Ghostface. After all, her parents arrive home during her violent skirmish with the masked villain and are able to hear her breathing over the phone before the call is disconnected.

In 2020, Barrymore donned her character's signature blonde bob once again for a hilarious Drew Barrymore Show short that saw Casey ghosting Ghostface for a change. As she walked down the street, Casey's phone began blowing up with texts from the mysterious killer asking her to "please pick up" and swearing that they "come in peace" with tons of smiley face emojis. Casey, rather smartly, declined to answer.

On Wednesday, Barrymore praised the series' continued success, calling it all "just so fun and cool." She added, "I'm so glad that this franchise is still such a viable commodity."

