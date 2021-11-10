Drew Barrymore and Michelle Pfeiffer reveal a 'trippy' connection to each other's movies

Actors are used to drawing inspiration from people around them for their roles and when that inspiration comes full circle, it's usually a fun (and rare) moment. But for Drew Barrymore and Michelle Pfeiffer, that moment isn't just fun — it's "trippy."

While interviewing Pfeiffer on her talk show Monday, Barrymore had a very important question for the actress.

"Is it true you maybe channeled Casey Becker from Scream?" Barrymore asked excitedly, referring to Pfeiffer's Claire Spencer character in the 2000 film What Lies Beneath.

When Pfeiffer confirmed that she did, Barrymore couldn't contain her excitement. "That's so trippy," she said, going on to explain why: It turns out Barrymore based her iconic blonde wig for her Scream character off of Pfeiffer's character in Scarface.

"That's what I took to my wig maker," she said, showing a side-by-side photo of herself as Casey and Pfeiffer as Elvira. "I said, 'Can you make me Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface?'"

Drew Barrymore in "Scream," left, and Michelle Pfeiffer in "Scarface."

When Barrymore asked Pfeiffer to elaborate on why she chose Casey as an inspiration for her role in the supernatural thriller film, the actress revealed that she was prepping for her role around the same time she saw Barrymore in Scream.

"Your terror was so real," Pfeiffer said of Barrymore. "And I thought, that's it... I copied you, I completely copied you."

Drew Barrymore and Michelle Pfeiffer on the Drew Barrymore Show

The confession was too much for Drew, who admitted she was tripping out about the full circle of it all. "My head is tingling!" she exclaimed alongside an equally excited Pfeiffer.

Watch the interview below and watch Barrymore and Pfeiffer share their excitement at four minutes in.

