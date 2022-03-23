On Wednesday, Turner Classic Movies announced that the original E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial stars will be joining their opening night 40th-anniversary screening of the film at the network's annual film festival. Thomas and Barrymore join previously announced guests Steven Spielberg and producer Kathleen Kennedy.

Fans of the classic sci-fi coming of age story will recall that Thomas stars as Elliott, the young boy who takes in extra-terrestrial E.T. when the alien is mistakenly left behind on Earth. Barrymore is Elliott's sister Gertie and together the kids attempt to help E.T. make contact with his home planet and return to his species.

Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore Et The Extra-Terrestrial Credit: Bruce Mcbroom/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Thomas and Barrymore are just two of the additions to the film festival that were announced Tuesday. Other names added to the mix include Pam Grier, joining to introduced a screening of blaxploitation film Coffy; Warren Beatty, stopping by for Heaven Can Wait, on which he served as writer, actor, and director; as well as Kevin Bacon, Paul Reiser, Steve Guttenberg, and Tim Daly.

It's officially baseball season again, and to celebrate, stars Lori Petty, Anne Ramsay, Ann Cusack, Megan Cavanagh, and Jon Lovitz will attend a 30th-anniversary screening of A League of Their Own.

Topher Grace will join a poolside screening of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Keith Carradine will attend a screening of Angels With Dirty Faces, and The Sting writer David S. Ward and producers Michael Phillips and Tony Bill will be on hand to discuss their Best Picture-winning film.

More special guests and screenings can be found on the TCM Film Festival website, but suffice it to say that they're going big for their first in-person festival since 2019. In that spirit, the festival's theme is "All Together Now: Back to the Big Screen."

The festival takes place in the heart of Hollywood, April 21-24.

