The star reunites with her Ever After stepsisters for the film's 25th anniversary in a special The Drew Barrymore Show episode.

Breathe, just breathe...

Drew Barrymore reunites with her Ever After stepsisters Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds for a special episode of her eponymous talk show on Tuesday.

The beloved 1998 romance drama inspired by Charles Perrault's Cinderella celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. To commemorate, Barrymore welcomes her former costars to slip back into their period costumes and share memories from set for a special Drew Barrymore Show episode.

"You know what it's not even a show. We're just here in a time machine back 25 years ago because it's the 25th anniversary of Ever After," Barrymore, who portrayed lead Danielle, says in a preview clip. "I literally can't even believe that I get to be here with my sisters."

Is it true that Lynskey and Dodds, who played sisters Jacqueline and Marguerite, lived together during production? Dodds and Lynskey confirm saying "yes" in unison but then, everyone gets distracted by Barrymore trying to figure out how to sit with giant wings. Guess us noblepersons will need to tune into Tuesday's episode to find out more about the former costars and roommates.

The period drama directed by Andy Tennant also starred Anjelica Huston as Barrymore's wicked stepmother, Rodmilla, and Dougray Scott as Barrymore's love interest, Prince Henry.

Drew Barrymore Ever After Reunion Drew Barrymore, Melanie Lynskey, and Megan Dodds on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' | Credit: Ashley Bean/The Drew Barrymore Show

Lynskey recently shared fond memories from set of the film while on The Tonight Show. The actress, who called Barrymore the "most special" and "kindest person," made headlines after she demonstrated an impression of Barrymore while recounting an anecdote to host Jimmy Fallon.

"She gave me a gift when we started doing Ever After, and it was so sweet. And I was like, 'I want to get her a gift,'" she said. "And I found, at this antique market, these plates with the butterfly opening in different stages. I was like, 'Perfect!'"

Recounting Barrymore's response in a pitch perfect impression, Lynskey added, "I gave them to her, and she was like, 'Oh my God! If each one of these plates was to fall to the floor and smash into a thousand, million pieces, each one of the pieces would scream, 'I love you Melanie.'"

Watch the preview of Barrymore's Ever After reunion above.

Related content: