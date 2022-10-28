Watch an excerpt from an upcoming episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, in which the host talks to her former costars about thinking E.T. was real when she was a child.

Drew Barrymore reunites the cast of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial for film's 40th anniversary

Forty years after E.T. phoned home, Steven Spielberg's sci-fi classic is still full of wonder. Drew Barrymore, who starred in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial when she was just a child, is celebrating the big anniversary by reuniting her former castmates Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace, and Robert McNaughton on her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show. The episode will air Monday, Oct. 31 on CBS stations, but you can watch a preview clip above.

Given her young age at the time, Barrymore says she actually thought E.T. (a puppet voiced by Pat Welsh) was real.

"I really loved him in such a profound way," Barrymore recalled. "I would go and take lunch to him."

The other actors, who were a little older than Barrymore, shared their memories of her bond with the fictional alien.

"The first thing I remember is that we were on stage and it was quite cold on the stage and you asked the wardrobe lady if you could have a scarf for E.T.'s neck because he was gonna get cold, so you wrapped the scarf around his neck," Thomas said. "But Dee has a great story."

"We found you over there just talking away to E.T. and so we let Steven know," Wallace said. "So Steven, from that time on, appointed two guys to keep E.T. alive so whenever you came over to talk to him, he could react to you."

The cast also discussed whether they would ever reunite on screen for an E.T. sequel — but given the film's classic status and the fact that original screenwriter Melissa Mathison died in 2015, none of them are very interested.

Watch the preview clip above, and watch the full episode of The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, Oct. 31.

