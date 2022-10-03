Get Bosley on the phone: Drew Barrymore would reprise her role as special agent Dylan Sanders for a third Charlie's Angels movie in "a heartbeat."

On a recent episode of Drew's News podcast, Barrymore told comedian Benito Skinner she'd be fully on board for another installment in the franchise, which also starred Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz. "I just was watching Lucy, funny enough, who I was texting with this morning," she said. "And she was at Comic-Con for the new Shazam movie and they asked her, 'Would you do a Charlie's [Angels] 3?' And I was on the edge of my seat."

Charlie's Angels Full Throttle Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz, and Drew Barrymore in 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' | Credit: Darren Michaels/Columbia Pictures

Barrymore continued, "I would be surprised if any one of us ever decreed that we wouldn't [do a third movie]. I would. I would in a heartbeat. The answer is an emphatic yes. I will always say yes." Later, Skinner suggested himself as a gay John Bosley, the intermediary between the Angels and their mysterious boss, Charlie. Boz was played by Bill Murray in the 2000 film and was replaced by Bernie Mac (as Jimmy Bosley, John's adoptive brother) in the sequel.

As for whether Lu would re-team with Barrymore and Diaz for a potential Charlie's Angels 3, her response at Comic-Con this summer was a bit vague. "I think we teamed up as moms," the actress told Access. "It's really nice that we're all moms now since that time, and it's just a different phase in our lives."

In September 2020, Barrymore staged a Charlie's Angels reunion during the premiere episode of her eponymous daytime talk show, welcoming Liu and Diaz as her first guests. "The thing that I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important moments, we've also been there in the small moments and the casual moments," Barrymore said of the trio's bond. "The reason we are such good friends is because it's real and we go through real stuff with each other. It's not a Hollywood fairy tale."

The trio also reconnected the year prior at Lu's Walk of Fame ceremony.

