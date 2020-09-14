Adam Sandler wins Drew Barrymore over again in 50 First Dates reunion

Lucy and Henry are together again for The Drew Barrymore Show premiere.

If you ever wondered what happened to Lucy and Henry from 50 First Dates, Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler have an update!

Barrymore and Sandler, who portrayed the lovebirds in the 2004 romantic comedy, reunited for a special segment on the premiere of the actress' new weekday CBS talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

The film follows art teacher Lucy, who suffers from anterograde amnesia due to a car accident years prior. What this means is that Lucy wakes up each day with no recollection of any day after Oct. 13, the day of her accident. So after she meets Henry, a womanizing veterinarian, one fateful morning, she has no stored memories of him during subsequent meetings but they somehow manage to fall in love and get married.

Henry finds a creative way to keep Lucy updated on their life via a VHS tape he gives her to watch daily after she wakes up. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this creates the perfect way for Barrymore and Sandler to reunite.

"Hi Lucy, good morning! It's me, Henry," Sandler says in the clip from the premiere above. "We are on, I think, our 5,000th date together and it's been great. I want to catch you up."

He adds, "You have a thing called amnesia and I am your husband. We have a daughter and she's about 40 now, or something like that."

There's also a bonus character from the film that pops in for a surprise appearance. Longtime Sandler collaborator, Allen Covert, reprises his role of Ten-second Tom for a brief instance.

The pair also played an onscreen couple in 1998's The Wedding Singer and 2014's Blended.

