Drag Race stars Kornbread, Kahmora Hall join Hocus Pocus 2 as drag Mary and Sarah

The duo join Ginger Minj, who EW previously confirmed will appear as a drag version of Bette Midler's Winifred Sanderson in the Disney+ sequel.

Hocus Pocus 2 is rooting for RuPaul's Drag Race queens Kahmora Hall and Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté.

EW has confirmed through a source close to production that the drag superstars joined the Hocus Pocus sequel cast as drag versions of Sarah and Mary Sanderson, portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in the 1993 original and the upcoming Disney+ movie. Season 13 alum Kahmora plays the drag version of Sarah, while season 14 queen Kornbread appears as Mary.

Kornbread, Hocus Pocus, Kahmora Hall 'Drag Race' queens Kornbread (L) and Kahmora Hall (R) join 'Hocus Pocus 2' as drag versions of Sarah Jessica Parker's Sarah Sanderson and Kathy Najimy's Mary Sanderson. | Credit: VH1 (2); Everett Collection (2)

We previously confirmed that fellow Drag Race alum Ginger Minj will also appear in the film as a drag version of Bette Midler's Winifred Sanderson, the leader of the witchy trio who return to Salem to wreak havoc on town residents 29 years after the events of the first film. According to another source close to the film, the Drag Race threesome filmed a scene for the Disney+ sequel in Rhode Island in November 2021 in which they portray impersonations of the Sanderson Sisters at a drag show when the real witches show up.

Disney did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment, and had no comment on Ginger's involvement with the film.

Ginger Minj in drag with Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 'Drag Race' star Ginger Minj will play a drag version of Winifred Sanderson in 'Hocus Pocus 2.' | Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images; Everett Collection

In addition to Ginger's casting, EW also broke news Monday that Thora Birch — who played Dani Dennison, little sister of Omri Katz's Max, who lit the Black Flame Candle and revived the evil witches on Halloween night in the first film — was in talks to reprise her role for the sequel, though she had to decline due to scheduling conflicts with Netflix's Addams Family-adjacent series Wednesday.

In addition to Midler, Parker, and Najimy, original Hocus Pocus actor Doug Jones will return for the sequel in the role of Billy Butcherson, with Ted Lasso Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham and Veep alums Tony Hale and Sam Richardson also set for supporting roles in the highly anticipated sequel to the Kenny Ortega-directed original.

"I am beyond thrilled to be involved in the sequel to a film that is as beloved as Hocus Pocus," sequel director Anne Fletcher said last year in a statement about the movie's production. "Fans around the world have embraced these characters and have made this film a Halloween tradition whose popularity continues to grow, and how lucky am I to be back at Disney with these three extraordinarily talented ladies in the iconic roles they created, as well as our fabulous new additions to the cast?"

Hocus Pocus 2 is set for release on Disney+ this fall.

