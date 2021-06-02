"I like Toast'ems," Seyfried said in a sweet video message to RuPaul's Drag Race star Jan ahead of the drag queen's stage performance inspired by the 2009 horror classic.

If, according to Jennifer's Body, "hell is a teenage girl," heaven is grown film star Amanda Seyfried's sweet video message wishing RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 queen Jan luck on her upcoming parody show inspired by director Karyn Kusama's 2009 horror classic.

The Oscar-nominated performer — who starred in the cult hit as a high school student whose best friend (Megan Fox) is possessed by a murderous demon — shared an adorable bit of encouragement to Jan as she prepares to launch her JANnifer's Body stage production this Thursday in New York City.

"I just wanted to say break a leg, have fun! I wish I was there, but I can't be. I'm there in spirit and I'm really excited for you!" Seyfried said in the clip, before closing with a reference to one of the film's iconic lines, spoken by Seyfried's character just before she kicks an asylum caretaker in the face toward the beginning of the film: "Have the best time... and, I like Toast'Ems!"

Jan — a RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 alum who was recently announced as part of the returning All-Stars 6 cast ahead of the spin-off's June 24 debut on Paramount+ — is set to take over New York's Radial Park for one night only with a show inspired by the movie.

Billed as a "blood-soaked love letter to queer horror and emo-punk music of the early millennium," JANnifer's Body features Jan performing to the tunes of Avril Lavigne, Panic! At the Disco, Kesha, and more. A screening of Jennifer's Body will accompany the performance.

Penned by Academy Award-winning Juno writer Diablo Cody, Jennifer's Body received lukewarm reviews and grossed just under $32 million upon its initial release, though it has since been reevaluated as a smart, savvy feminist work in recent years.

Tickets for JANnifer's Body's one-night-only drive-in performance are available now on The Neon Coven's website. Watch Seyfried's video message to Jan above.

