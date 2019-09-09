Polish that silver and call the footmen — Downton Abbey is back! While it might not be as monumental as the Queen visiting Downton (ok, so sue us, it’s probably a bigger deal!), it is a reason to celebrate. Downton Abbey heralded its return, this time on the big screen (Sept. 20 in the U.S.) with a star-studded London premiere that saw everyone from Mrs. Hughes to Lady Mary donning their finery and strutting their stuff on the red carpet. Click through to see the cast at the London premiere.