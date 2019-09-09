See the stars (from upstairs and downstairs) at the Downton Abbey premiere

By Maureen Lee Lenker
September 09, 2019 at 03:20 PM EDT

1 of 24

Downton Abbey returns

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Polish that silver and call the footmen — Downton Abbey is back! While it might not be as monumental as the Queen visiting Downton (ok, so sue us, it’s probably a bigger deal!), it is a reason to celebrate. Downton Abbey heralded its return, this time on the big screen (Sept. 20 in the U.S.) with a star-studded London premiere that saw everyone from Mrs. Hughes to Lady Mary donning their finery and strutting their stuff on the red carpet. Click through to see the cast at the London premiere.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 24

Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, and Laura Carmichael

David M. Benett/WireImage

3 of 24

Hugh Bonneville

David M. Benett/WireImage
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 24

Elizabeth McGovern

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Advertisement

5 of 24

Michelle Dockery

Joe Maher/Getty Images

6 of 24

Laura Carmichael

Joe Maher/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 24

Jessica Blair Herman and Allen Leech

David M. Benett/WireImage

Allen Leech (Branson) reveals he and his wife are expecting their first child on the red carpet

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 24

Penelope Wilton

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Advertisement

9 of 24

Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton 

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 24

Phyllis Logan

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 24

Leslie Nicol

David M. Benett/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 24

Sophie McShera

David M. Benett/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 24

Michael Fox

David M. Benett/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 24

Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, and Laura Carmichael

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 24

David Haig and Jane Galloway

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 24

Mark Addy

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 24

Simon Jones

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 24

Kate Phillips

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 24

Julian Fellowes and Emma Joy Kitchener

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 24

Douglas Reith

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 24

Geraldine James

David M. Benett/WireImage

The Queen is in town!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 24

Raquel Cassidy

David M. Benett/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 24

Tuppence Middleton

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

Advertisement
EDIT POST