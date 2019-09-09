Downton Abbey returns
Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Polish that silver and call the footmen — Downton Abbey is back! While it might not be as monumental as the Queen visiting Downton (ok, so sue us, it’s probably a bigger deal!), it is a reason to celebrate. Downton Abbey heralded its return, this time on the big screen (Sept. 20 in the U.S.) with a star-studded London premiere that saw everyone from Mrs. Hughes to Lady Mary donning their finery and strutting their stuff on the red carpet. Click through to see the cast at the London premiere.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, and Laura Carmichael
David M. Benett/WireImage
Hugh Bonneville
David M. Benett/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elizabeth McGovern
Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Advertisement
Michelle Dockery
Joe Maher/Getty Images
Laura Carmichael
Joe Maher/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jessica Blair Herman and Allen Leech
David M. Benett/WireImage
Allen Leech (Branson) reveals he and his wife are expecting their first child on the red carpet
Advertisement
Penelope Wilton
Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton
TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Phyllis Logan
Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leslie Nicol
David M. Benett/WireImage
Advertisement
Sophie McShera
David M. Benett/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Michael Fox
David M. Benett/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, and Laura Carmichael
TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
Advertisement
David Haig and Jane Galloway
TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mark Addy
Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Simon Jones
TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
Advertisement
Kate Phillips
TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Julian Fellowes and Emma Joy Kitchener
Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Douglas Reith
Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Advertisement
Geraldine James
David M. Benett/WireImage
The Queen is in town!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Raquel Cassidy
David M. Benett/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tuppence Middleton
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Advertisement