All the photos from the Downton Abbey movie so far

A return to Downton Abbey
The Downton Abbey movie is getting closer by the day. With its scheduled Sept. 20 release date, the film is poised to bring back all of our favorite characters for a feature-length story that picks up approximately 18 months after where the series ended. Details have been slow to emerge, but so far, six tantalizing images have given us a glimpse into what to expect. Click through to see all the photos released from the Downton Abbey movie.
Mary and Henry
Be still our Downton loving hearts. This tender image of a romantic moment between Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) and Henry Talbot (Matthew Goode) was a special Valentine’s Day treat when the official Downton Twitter account released it on the romantic holiday. Mary and Henry still appear to be very much in love, though what has second marriage and renewed motherhood done to Mary’s once chic and stylish bob?!
Bates and Anna
While Mary’s romantic travails dominated much of the Downton drama, the steadfast couple that will always and forever be our OTP is Anna (Joanne Froggatt) and Bates (Brendan Coyle). They’ve had their share of drama (prison time! murder accusations! sexual assault!), so it’s refreshing to see them enjoying a tender, quiet moment together. All is seemingly well downstairs in this other image released on Valentine’s Day.
Lady Edith returns
Edith (Laura Carmichael) is seen returning to Downton with husband Bertie Pelham (Harry Hadden-Patton) and daughter Marigold in this exclusive EW first look. “The two of them are adapting to being a married couple and to her being a lady of one of these great houses,” director Michael Engler told EW. “It brings with it much more responsibility and protocol than she was raised with at Downton…On one level, they’re these modern people in their training and expectations, but then, they are in the roles of these very elevated, cultural positions.”
The Dowager Countess makes an entrance
For some time, fans worried Maggie Smith might not return to bring her signature one-liners to the big screen because Smith herself said she feared the character would be too old to continue. But she’s back and better than ever. “She feels very much the same in this. She represents the oldest of the old guard,” remarked Engler. “She has a beautiful line in the film where she says to Mary, ‘One must have standards, but one must not be inflexible.’ That’s what she’s always stood for.”
Mary and Henry share a romantic dance
It seems Mary and Henry are as much in love than ever, if not more so. “What you see is her for once being settled,” actress Michelle Dockery told EW of Mary’s romance. “They’re very supportive of one another and they’re good friends. It’s nice to see Mary in that way as opposed to being in constant turmoil about her love life.”
Our favorite butler is back in action
When the series ended, it seemed Carson (Jim Carter) would be permanently entering retirement with his worsening health, but this photo suggests he’s returned to his post at Downton. When it comes to Carson, Engler hinted, “Let’s just say his brief retirement has been very good for his health and when this event happens and all hands are needed on deck, he’s called into service and he becomes part of the success of the story.”