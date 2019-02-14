All the photos from the Downton Abbey movie so far

For some time, fans worried Maggie Smith might not return to bring her signature one-liners to the big screen because Smith herself said she feared the character would be too old to continue. But she’s back and better than ever. “She feels very much the same in this. She represents the oldest of the old guard,” remarked Engler. “She has a beautiful line in the film where she says to Mary, ‘One must have standards, but one must not be inflexible.’ That’s what she’s always stood for.”