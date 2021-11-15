Are the Crawleys headed to France in the upcoming movie? Watch the teaser trailer.

The Dowager Countess reveals her 'mysterious past' in first Downton Abbey: A New Era trailer

Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022 movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Maggie Smith's Dowager Countess drops a bomb in the first teaser trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era that arrived Monday.

"Years ago, before you were born, I met a man," the dowager countess begins. "And now, I've come into the possession of a villa in the South of France."

To which, Lady Mary Crawley (Michelle Dockery) responds with dropped jaw, "What?"

Downton Abbey A New Era Michelle Dockery and Hugh Bonneville in "Downton Abbey: A New Era." | Credit: Focus Features

It isn't a lot to go on, but it's way more than we have known about the movie thus far. At the end of the trailer, the Dowager Countess cheekily dismisses herself in dramatic fashion: "And with that, I will say goodnight and leave you to discuss my mysterious past."

In addition to Dockery and Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael, and Jim Carter will all be back for A New Era, along with series newcomers Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Downton Abbey creator, Julian Fellowes, said the upcoming sequel will pick up right where the 2019 movie left off. And as we have come to expect from Downton, that generally means change as the times evolve.

"We're trying to mark the change," Fellowes said, "the fact that Crawleys of Downton are nearly in the 1930s, which is merely the beginning of the modern world."

And if the Dowager Countess' surprise news and Mr. Carson's (Carter) quip ("They should be warned, the British is coming.") is to be taken as clues, the Crawleys are going to France. What other secrets will they uncover? What shenanigans will they get into? We'll find out when Downton Abbey: The New Era hits theaters on March 18, 2022.

Watch the trailer above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: