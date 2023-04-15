Dove Cameron is 'so excited' to see Ariana Grande in Wicked movies after losing Glinda role to her

Dove Cameron is sending only good vibes to the new Glinda the Good Witch, Ariana Grande.

The Schmigadoon star has confirmed that she was among the many singer-actresses who auditioned for the popular role in Jon M. Chu's upcoming Wicked films, which ultimately went to the "7 Rings" singer. Despite not landing the part, Cameron called Grande a "living icon" and said she can't wait to see her cast a spell on screen.

"I'm so excited for Ariana," Cameron told The Wrap. "She's a genuinely dear friend of mine. We met when we were super young. I think she's gonna kill it. I think the whole cast is phenomenal head to toe. So, like, as a fan, I'm really, really excited to see it."

Cameron recalled that the audition process for the film — which stars Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, and Jonathan Bailey — was a difficult one. "I know that for everybody who did go out for it, it was a very long process," she said. "It was one of the longer processes I've been a part of."

Grande and Cameron's history goes way back. Not only did the pair star opposite one another in 2016's Hairspray Live, but they also both had their own popular television series as teens. Grande appeared on Nickelodeon's Victorious and its spin-off, Sam & Cat, from 2010-2014, while Cameron starred in Disney Channel's Liv and Maddie from 2013-2017.

Cameron's interest in playing Glinda has been well documented throughout the years. In 2019, she told Entertainment Tonight that it was a role that she had been dreaming about "since I was, like, 7," adding, "I should be so lucky to be considered."

She added, "I don't think everyone wants me to be Glinda, but, I mean, it's like the role of a lifetime."

For now, the actress will have to conjure the magic while starring alongside Broadway's OG (Original Glinda), Kristin Chenoweth, on Schmigadoon instead — and catching the first Wicked installment when it hits theaters December 2024.

